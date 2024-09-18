CJI reconstitutes SC's Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday reconstituted the Supreme Court Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC).

The committee will now be headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna and is tasked with addressing issues related to gender discrimination, harassment, complaints, and inequality.

This decision follows the retirement of Justice Hima Kohli, who stepped down on September 1 after reaching the age of 65.

The newly formed committee includes the following members: Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh; Dr. Sukhda Pritam, Additional Registrar (Officer in service of the Supreme Court of India); Dr. Menaka Guruswamy, Senior Advocate (Senior Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association); Nina Gupta, Advocate; Soumyajit Pani, Advocate; Sakshi Banga, Advocate (Representative of the SCBA); Anindita Pujari, Advocate-on-Record (Member of the SCBA); Madhu Chauhan, Representative of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks' Association; Bansuri Swaraj, Senior Advocate; Jaideep Gupta, Senior Advocate (Senior Member of the SCBA and Nominee of the CJI); and Dr. Leni Chaudhuri, Executive Director, University of Chicago Centre in India Pvt. Ltd. (Nominee of the CJI).