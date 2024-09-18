Demand for new interlocutor is another ploy to delay political solution: Naga groups

KOHIMA: The working committee of Naga National Political Group (NNPG) claimed that the demand for a new interlocutor at a consultative meeting convened by the state government to solve the decades-old Naga political issue was nothing but another ploy to "intentionally subvert and delay political solution."

The working committee of the NNPG is composed of at least seven Naga groups.

"The pre-mediated and pre-drafted resolution of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) demanding appointment of new interlocutor at the political level is nothing but another ploy to intentionally subvert and delay political solution," the working committee of NNPGs said on Tuesday in reference to the resolution adopted on September 12 consultative meeting on Naga Political Issue convened by the state government's PAC.

"Rather than resolving to urge the Government of India to expedite a solution on the basis of the concluded talks, demanding for new interlocutors is nothing new but as expected to sabotage the solution and to drag the Naga political process back to square one," it said.

The working committee of NNPGs entered into negotiations with the Centre in 2017 and inked the Agreed Position in November the same year.