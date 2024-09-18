EY India commits to providing 'healthy workplace' after mother says daughter died of overwork

After a mother's anguished letter following the tragic death of her 26-year-old daughter and Ernst & Young (EY) employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, the company has issued a statement highlighting its "commitment to employee well-being."
The letter that blamed the intense workload and pressures in the corporate sector for Anna's death has ignited Perayil's death brought significant attention to issues surrounding workplace culture and the challenges faced by young professionals.
Having joined the firm on March 19, 2024, Anna had passed away just four months later on July 20, 2024.
In a poignant letter addressed to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, Anna’s mother, Anita Augustine, condemned the firm for fostering an environment that glorifies overwork.
She described her daughter as a high achiever who had recently passed her Chartered Accountant (CA) exams with distinction. Despite her excitement about starting her career, Anna reportedly faced overwhelming stress and anxiety due to excessive workloads and relentless demands.
Anita highlighted that Anna often worked late into the night and on weekends, taking on additional tasks beyond her official responsibilities.
"She confided in us about the overwhelming workload," Anita wrote. "I urged her not to take on such tasks, but the pressure from managers was relentless."
A post that highlighted the letter had gone viral:
In response, EY released a statement expressing deep sorrow and extending condolences to her family. They acknowledged her brief tenure in the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, and described her passing as an "irreparable loss". The firm emphasized their commitment to supporting the family and assured that they are taking the concerns raised seriously.
"We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024, and our deepest condolences go to the bereaved family. Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on March 18, 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us," the statement read.
In the statement EY said that they are dedicated to the well-being of all employees, stating they will continue to seek improvements to foster a healthier workplace for their staff across India.
The company added, "While no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, we have provided all the assistance as we always do in such times of distress and will continue to do so. We are taking the family’s correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India."
This tragic incident has sparked vital discussions about the need for balance and mental health support in high-pressure work environments.