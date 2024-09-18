EY India commits to providing 'healthy workplace' after mother says daughter died of overwork

After a mother's anguished letter following the tragic death of her 26-year-old daughter and Ernst & Young (EY) employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, the company has issued a statement highlighting its "commitment to employee well-being."

The letter that blamed the intense workload and pressures in the corporate sector for Anna's death has ignited Perayil's death brought significant attention to issues surrounding workplace culture and the challenges faced by young professionals.

Having joined the firm on March 19, 2024, Anna had passed away just four months later on July 20, 2024.

In a poignant letter addressed to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, Anna’s mother, Anita Augustine, condemned the firm for fostering an environment that glorifies overwork.

She described her daughter as a high achiever who had recently passed her Chartered Accountant (CA) exams with distinction. Despite her excitement about starting her career, Anna reportedly faced overwhelming stress and anxiety due to excessive workloads and relentless demands.

Anita highlighted that Anna often worked late into the night and on weekends, taking on additional tasks beyond her official responsibilities.

"She confided in us about the overwhelming workload," Anita wrote. "I urged her not to take on such tasks, but the pressure from managers was relentless."

A post that highlighted the letter had gone viral: