Government registers 5.56 lakh FIRs under new criminal laws since July 1

NEW DELHI: The government announced on Wednesday that over 5.56 lakh First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered across the country under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) since its implementation on July 1.

Officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that to ensure the smooth implementation of the newly enacted criminal laws, several mobile applications have been developed by central agencies.

These include e-Sakshya, an app designed for capturing, storing, and retrieving evidence through videography and photography. This app has been adopted by 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) and tested by 24 of them, the officials added.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Highlighting the achievements of the Ministry during the first 100 days of the Modi government’s third term, a senior MHA official said, “Since July 1 till September 3, a total of 5.56 lakh FIRs have been registered in the country under the BNS.”