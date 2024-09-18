Jan Suraaj to include 'right to recall' provision in its constitution

PATNA: Political strategist-cum-political activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that ‘Jan Suraaj’ will include ‘right to recall’ provision in the constitution of the party, which will formally be announced on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kishor, who is currently on his state-wide padyatra, said, “Jan Suraaj’ will be the first political party in India to include the provision of ‘right to recall’ in its constitution.”

Voters will have the right to remove their elected representatives after half of their tenure (after two and a half years) if their performance is found to be not meeting their expectations, he said.

“If anybody wins elections on the ticket of Jan Suraaj but for some reason he does not live up to the expectations of the people, electorate will have the option that the public can pass a no-confidence motion against him,” he added.

Under this, if a certain percentage of voters bring a no-confidence motion against their representative, Jan Suraj will force that representative to resign, he said.

‘Jan Suraaj’ has already said that it would contest the Bihar assembly elections due next year.

Kishor said that if sufficient number of voters support the no-confidence motion against their elected representatives, ‘Jan Suraaj’ will compel them to resign from their posts.

In response to a media query, he said that ‘Jan Suraaj’ was thinking over the specific percentage of voters required for no-confidence motion.

Kishor said that discussions were underway in the constituent assembly of Jan Suraaj on what this fixed percentage will be.

When the party is announced on October 2, it will be added to the provisions of Jan Suraaj, he added.

Socialist leader Jay Prakash Narayan had also once advocated for incorporating ‘Right to Recall’ provision and even chief minister Nitish Kumar bated for it in his second term between 2010 and 2015.

Kishor had earlier announced to remove liquor ban if his party wins assembly elections in 2025.

“Liquor ban which has caused huge loss to the state chequer due to its poor implementation, will be scrapped within an hour of ‘Jan Suraaj’ elected to power,” he asserted.

He said that he would not shy away from speaking against prohibition in Bihar, unlike other political parties that fear losing the votes of women.

He held Nitish Kumar and his predecessor Lalu Prasad responsible for the state’s current situation, with Congress and BJP also sharing the blame.

Kishor is about to complete two years of his ‘padyatra’, which he had started from Gandhi’s Bitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2, 2022.

He is holding meetings with people in villages and trying to explain how the party will stand out from existing political parties in the state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Congress and Left parties and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha are among the major political parties in the state, who have their strong support base.

In addition, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras’ Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party also play significant role in the state politics.