'OTP for injection': How a patient at Gujarat hospital was tricked into taking BJP membership

The BJP's ongoing "Primary Membership Campaign - 2024" is facing growing scrutiny as fresh controversies emerge. Another video surfaced on Tuesday showing Bhavnagar corporators allegedly offering money to those who enrol new BJP members. Now, in a separate incident at Visnagar Civil Hospital, a patient seeking an injection was reportedly enrolled as a BJP member without her knowledge.

According to the patient's husband, he along with his wife named Prakash Ben Darbar visited the Visnagar Civil Hospital on Wednesday for an injection after she was reportedly bitten by a dog.

"This morning, I took my wife to Visnagar Civil Hospital, and for the first time, we were asked for an OTP to get an injection. Initially, we were told to check in at the registrar, and when we proceeded for the injection, the hospital worker requested an OTP. I asked why it was needed, and they replied, 'If you want the injection, you must provide the OTP.' When I questioned this rule, they claimed it was a new civil hospital regulation," Vikumbha Darbar, the patient's husband told local media after the incident.

It soon came to light that the staff at the hospital were allegedly collecting OTPs to enrol people as BJP members.