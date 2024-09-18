RG Kar Hospital rape-murder: Agitating junior doctors continue sit-in, seek another meeting with CM

KOLKATA: Junior doctors continued their 'cease work' stir in hospitals and sit-in near Swasthya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, on Wednesday morning demanding justice for the medic raped and murdered at Kar Medical College and Hospital and removal of Health Secretary.

The sit-in agitation outside the Swasthya Bhavan entered its ninth day while the 'cease work' stir in hospitals continued for the 40th day on Wednesday.

"The removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam and the elimination of the threat culture in state-run hospitals are crucial for rebuilding the collapsed healthcare system. We have requested another meeting with the Chief Minister," said one of the protesting doctors from the agitation site.