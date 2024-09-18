SC to hear pleas against freebies promised by political parties during polls soon

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday announced that it would soon hear a batch of petitions challenging the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections, describing the issue as "very important."

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was approached by lawyer and Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitioner, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Upadhyay informed the bench that the pleas were already listed for the day’s business, but due to time constraints, they could not be addressed.

Upadhyay urged the bench to ensure that the PILs on freebies remained on the board for hearing at a later date. He noted that the court was already handling another part-heard matter, making it unlikely that the PILs would be heard on Wednesday. The bench assured him that the pleas would be taken up, although no specific date was set for the hearing.