Flock of vultures coming to Jharkhand to spread communal tension: CM Soren on BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras'

GARHWA: In an apparent reference to BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras' scheduled across Jharkhand from Friday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that leaders from other states would be seen "hovering like vultures, spreading communal tension".

Addressing a government function 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) in Garhwa district on Thursday, the JMM leader said that leaders from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh would be seen in every village of the state and they would spread communal tension in the name of caste and religion.

The CM unveiled 747 projects worth over Rs 1,198 crore for Latehar and Garhwa districts on the occasion.

"Be alert as a flock of vultures are coming to Jharkhand. They will hover across the state in Kolhan, Palamu, Santhal Pargana and Chotanagpur divisions. You will see leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh visiting village after village and panchayat after panchayat, spreading communal tension in the name of caste and religion," the CM said.

He said the upcoming election is a fight between the rich and the poor.

"On one side, there is a group of capitalists and on the other, there are tribal, poor, Dalit and backward people," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Soren alleged that the previous double engine governments "looted the state with both hands".

"They cannot bear if we work for the upliftment of the poor, senior citizens, women, and youth. If we demand the rights for Jharkhand, then they will send us to jail. They put me in jail and the court reprimanded them," he said.