Pleas on immunity to husband on marital rape

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will soon take up for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the marital rape exception for husbands under the new criminal laws. A three-judge bench, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, assured the petitioners that the matter would be heard soon.

The apex court said this after senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that the pleas needed to be heard urgently.

Notably, the Centre has not taken a stand on the controversial issue so far. There was a batch of pleas pending in the court, including a plea from AIDWA challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws.