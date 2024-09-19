PM Modi hits out at NC-Congress alliance over Pak minister's remarks, says no power can restore Art 370

"You must stay vigilant. You have to be cautious. Every vote for the Congress facilitates the implementation of the manifestos of the National Conference and the PDP. What are they announcing? "

"They will restore Article 370 and bring back the era of violence and bloodshed. Maybe there is no enthusiasm about the alliance of the National Conference and Congress here, but the neighbouring country is very excited. 'Unki balle balle Pakistan mein ho rahi hai' (They are being celebrated in Pakistan)," Modi declared at a massive rally in Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine.

The prime minister pointed out Pakistan's open support for Congress and NC, and said, "Nobody talks about them here, but they are in currency there. Pakistan is happy with their manifesto."

Pakistan's defence minister has openly supported the Congress and the National Conference.

"He said the agenda of the National Conference and the Congress on Article 370 and 35-A is the same as that of Pakistan. This is what their ministers are saying," he said.

Modi said Pakistan itself has exposed the NC and the Congress, showing that the two parties want to implement the bordering country's agenda here.

"The agenda of Pakistan, which has destroyed generations and bled us in Jammu and Kashmir, is being implemented by these people here. The Congress and the NC have worked in a direction for decades that suited Pakistan," he said.