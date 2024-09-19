Protests erupt in Bhopal over alleged rape of three-year-old girl at school

In response to the escalating protests and allegations that the school administration failed to act promptly after the incident was reported on September 14, the Bhopal district administration sealed the school premises after evacuating students and staff.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Archana Sharma stated, “We have sealed the school building, and the process to cancel its affiliation has been initiated. A committee has also been constituted to investigate the matter, and we will complete the probe within two days.”

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged for a speedy trial in a special court. The incident came to light when the minor's parents reported it to Kamla Nagar police after discovering injury marks on their daughter.

Rehan, who allegedly assaulted her multiple times in the school toilet, was arrested under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Reports indicate he is addicted to pornography and is affiliated with a biker group in Bhopal.