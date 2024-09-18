Nation

Pre-nursery student allegedly sexually assaulted by school staff in Bhopal

The school management failed to take action, leading the parents to file a complaint with the Kamla Nagar police station on Tuesday evening.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo |EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHOPAL: A three-and-a-half-year-old pre-nursery student was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by a technical staff member at her private school in Kamal Nagar, Bhopal.

The incident came to light on 13th September when the girl complained to her parents about pain in her private parts. Upon examination by a doctor, injuries were detected, prompting the parents to report the matter to the school administration the following day.

However, the school management failed to take action, leading the parents to file a complaint with the Kamla Nagar police station on Tuesday evening.

A case of sexual assault was subsequently registered against the accused, identified as Qasim Rehan (25), under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Image used for representational purposes.
Man kidnaps three-year-old from home, sexually assaults her in Delhi

“The accused has been arrested after being identified by the little girl, and further investigations are underway,” stated Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra. Reports indicate that Rehan had taken the girl into a toilet where he allegedly assaulted her multiple times.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has vowed that the strongest possible punishment will be meted out to Rehan and has requested that the trial be expedited in a special court.

School Education Minister Rao Udai Pratap Singh has also indicated that strict action will be taken against the school if any lapses in its system are found.

Image used for representational purposes.
Case registered against SP MLA for 'torturing, assaulting' minor maid
Bhopal
school girl sexually assaulted
Pre-nursery student
school staff

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com