Pre-nursery student allegedly sexually assaulted by school staff in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A three-and-a-half-year-old pre-nursery student was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by a technical staff member at her private school in Kamal Nagar, Bhopal.

The incident came to light on 13th September when the girl complained to her parents about pain in her private parts. Upon examination by a doctor, injuries were detected, prompting the parents to report the matter to the school administration the following day.

However, the school management failed to take action, leading the parents to file a complaint with the Kamla Nagar police station on Tuesday evening.

A case of sexual assault was subsequently registered against the accused, identified as Qasim Rehan (25), under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.