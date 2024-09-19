RG Kar issue: Tents, fans at protest site removed; doctors allege police pressure on decorators

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors on Thursday alleged that decorators were removing tents, bamboo shafts and pedestal fans from the protest site in front of Swasthya Bhawan after they were allegedly pressurised by the police to do so.

The police, however, denied these allegations as baseless.

The agitating doctors said that around midnight, decorators, who had themselves donated tarpaulin, beds, tents and pedestal fans, were seen removing those from the sit-in site outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake.

A junior doctor claimed that there was confusion when decorators began opening the tents, but they were assured that these items would be replaced soon.

"All arrangements for the sit-in are being funded by the public. Some decorators volunteered to provide us with tents, fans, bamboo shafts, and makeshift beds. When we contacted them about why they were taking down the items, they said they would replace these soon as they needed to use these items for making Durga Puja marquees," a junior doctor said on Wednesday night.

However, on Thursday afternoon, the junior doctors claimed that the decorators were removing materials under pressure from the police.