CBI files second chargesheet in NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a second chargesheet before the Special CBI Court in Patna against six accused individuals in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case.

The chargesheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Section 109 (abetment), Section 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), Section 380 (theft), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).

Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the principal of Oasis School, who was appointed as the city coordinator, and the vice principal, who served as the centre superintendent for the NEET UG 2024 examination.