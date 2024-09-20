CBI files second chargesheet in NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a second chargesheet before the Special CBI Court in Patna against six accused individuals in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case.
The chargesheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Section 109 (abetment), Section 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), Section 380 (theft), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).
Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the principal of Oasis School, who was appointed as the city coordinator, and the vice principal, who served as the centre superintendent for the NEET UG 2024 examination.
The second chargesheet has been filed against the following six accused individuals: Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Sunny Kumar, Ahsanul Haque (Principal, Oasis School, Hazaribagh and city coordinator of Hazaribagh), Mohammad Imtiyaz Alam (Oasis School vice principal and centre superintendent), Jamaluddin alias Jamal (reporter of a newspaper in Hazaribagh), and Aman Kumar Singh.
The CBI had previously filed the first chargesheet against 13 individuals on August 1. The investigation has revealed that the principal of Oasis School, in his capacity as city coordinator for the NEET UG 2024 exam, along with vice principal Imtiyaz Alam, conspired with others to steal the NEET UG question paper.
To date, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with this NEET paper leak case. The CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates involved in the leak and shared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action.