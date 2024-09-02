Review plea filed in SC challenging Aug 2 verdict on NEET- UG exam integrity

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its earlier order dated August 2, in which it had rejected pleas for holding NEET-UG 2024 afresh. The court had noted that "there was no systemic breach" warranting the cancellation of the exam.

The review petition was filed by Kajal Kumari, who is requesting the Supreme Court to reconsider and modify its August 2 order.

A review petition is typically filed by an aggrieved party requesting the court to reconsider its earlier order. Generally, review petitions are heard in a chamber hearing without the presence of parties, lawyers, or litigants. The same judges who issued the original order review the case and pass a decision, usually within 15-30 minutes.