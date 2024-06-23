NEET-UG: Fresh plea by 10 students in SC seeking CBI, ED probe

NEW DELHI: A fresh petition was filed by a group of 10 students who had appeared for the NEET-UG exam in the Supreme Court, seeking directions for the CBI and ED to investigate the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam held on May 5.
The petition also sought a directive from the top court for the Bihar Police to expedite their investigation and file a report.
"The petitioners are fully aware of the ramifications of the cancellation of the examination but there is absolutely no other alternative," the plea stated.
On June 22, the Supreme Court refused to defer the counselling date, set to start on July 6, for the NEET-UG 2024 examination, noting that it is not an "open and shut" process. The decision came after hearing a batch of pleas.
The apex court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre, and others, seeking their replies after hearing petitions seeking the exam's cancellation due to alleged irregularities.
A two-judge vacation bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice SVN Bhatti heard three pleas regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.
The three pleas were filed by Hiiten Singh Kashyap, Floral Vyas, and Sunil Jain, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak, cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and counselling, among other requests.
Students and various educational institutions had moved to the Supreme Court and State High Courts after the NEET-UG examination was marred by allegations of paper leaks, irregularities, and malpractices, seeking various directions and orders to NTA.
On Thursday, the top court also stayed proceedings on a batch of pleas filed before various State High Courts on the same issue, after hearing the NTA's plea and issued notice on the agency's plea regarding this year's NEET exam.
All pleas have been tagged with pending ones already filed for further hearing on July 8, when the Supreme Court reopens after the summer vacation.
There are over 40 petitions, including a fresh petition filed by a group of 20 students, seeking a direction to scrap the NEET-UG 2024 exam and an apex court-monitored probe by the CBI or any other independent agency into the alleged irregularities in the test held on May 5.
Recently, the NTA told the apex court that the scorecards of 1,563 candidates who "got grace marks" in the NEET-UG 2024 would be cancelled, and the students would have the option to reappear for the exam.
The NTA further elaborated that a committee has been constituted to review the results of these 1,563 candidates who were awarded “grace marks” to compensate for the loss of time suffered during the exam.
It is noteworthy that the NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the process for getting admitted into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.