NEET-UG: Fresh plea by 10 students in SC seeking CBI, ED probe

NEW DELHI: A fresh petition was filed by a group of 10 students who had appeared for the NEET-UG exam in the Supreme Court, seeking directions for the CBI and ED to investigate the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam held on May 5.

The petition also sought a directive from the top court for the Bihar Police to expedite their investigation and file a report.

"The petitioners are fully aware of the ramifications of the cancellation of the examination but there is absolutely no other alternative," the plea stated.

On June 22, the Supreme Court refused to defer the counselling date, set to start on July 6, for the NEET-UG 2024 examination, noting that it is not an "open and shut" process. The decision came after hearing a batch of pleas.