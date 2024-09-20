India and China are not competitors, but cooperators: Chinese Envoy to India Xu Feihong

NEW DELHI: In reponse to the recent statement made by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in Geneva that nearly 75 per cent of the issues between India and China have been resolved, with the exception of the border dispute, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong emphasised that India and China should not be viewed as competitors but as coordinators.

“President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi have reached significant consensus, indicating that our two countries are not competitors but cooperators and development partners, rather than threats,” Ambassador Xu stated during a briefing in Delhi on Thursday.

Recalling the close cooperation between China and India in the 1950s, the ambassador referenced the five principles of peaceful coexistence proposed by China.

“China and India are the two largest developing countries in the world. Both have important responsibilities in developing the economy and improving the livelihoods of our people. China is determined to build itself into a great modern socialist country by the middle of this century, while India has a vision of Vikasit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

Ambassador Xu acknowledged India's progress through reforms, stating, “Only China and India can truly appreciate the efforts required to implement reforms in a nation with a population of 1.4 billion.”

He expressed China’s willingness to collaborate with India to achieve mutual success in modernization and to work towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“Modernization is a common aspiration for China and India. China would like to work with India to achieve mutual accomplishments on the path to modernization and to join hands in building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.