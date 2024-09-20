Reinstated civil judge entitled to full salary, rules SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed for payment of full salary to a civil judge removed for allegedly having an illicit relationship with a woman judicial officer.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale said on Wednesday that when judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissing the writ petition challenging the termination has been set aside, the natural consequence is that the employee should be taken back in service and thereafter proceeded with as per the directions.

“Once the termination order is set aside, then the employee is deemed to be in service,” the bench said, directing that the appellant judge, Anantdeep Singh, would be entitled to salary from the date of judgment of April 20, 2022 till the fresh termination order was passed on April 2, 2024.

It also directed the authorities concerned for payment of 50% of back wages for a period between 2009 and 2022. The apex court passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Singh seeking to get his back wages and the salary.

The appellant Singh, who had joined Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) in 2006, was terminated before completing three years probation in 2009 over his wife’s allegations of an illicit relationship with a lady judicial officer.

The HC’s full court recommended his termination, which was approved by the state government. Singh appealed to the Supreme Court, which found procedural lapses in handling the case, such as the absence of an independent inquiry and insufficient evidence.