CBI rapped for allegations against judges in Bengal post-poll violence case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the CBI for “casting aspersions” on the Bengal judiciary, after hearing the probe agency’s petition seeking a direction to transfer cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence in Bengal to another state.

A two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned the CBI over its claim that “the entire (state) judiciary is under a hostile environment”.

“This is not correct. This is casting aspersions that the entire judiciary is under hostile environment,” the bench questioned the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the agency.

The CBI moved SC, seeking to transfer the cases to another state, citing concerns of witness intimidation, and threats to the course of justice.

During the hearing, the court said that it was unfortunate that the Central agency had chosen to cast aspersions on West Bengal courts.