Collegium not a search committee, says SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to explain why it had not considered the names put forward by the Collegium. It cautioned the Centre against treating the collegium like a “search committee” and requested a list of candidates whose names have not been considered thus far.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said, “Mr Attorney General, you please come out with a chart and tell us what is the status of each one of the recommendations, which have been reiterated by the collegium (of the apex court) and what is the difficulty, so far, in making those appointments because the collegium is not a search committee…”

Attorney General R Venkatramani, the top law officer representing the Central government, said that there is no doubt about it at all. “I do agree with the the lordship that the Supreme Court Collegium has definitely a status in terms of the Constitution,” he said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal seeking direction from the Centre to fix a deadline for appointing the recommended judges.

It observed that ultimately the idea is not to unearth skeletons in the cupboard but to move forward, so that the business of governance proceeds, “that is all”. “When the search committee recommends appointing a judge at a place (Supreme Court or High Court), then it is the Centre’s discretion whether to accept it or not,” the CJI said.

“You come back to us and tell us what is the status of those that are pending,” the court said, and fixed the matter for further hearing after four weeks, without announcing any fixed date.