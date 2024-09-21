Day after SC rap, Centre appoints eight new high court chief justices

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Saturday notified the appointment of eight Chief Justices to various High Courts, including the Madras High Court. The appointments came after the collegium amended some of its July 11 recommendations.

The appointments come a day after a Supreme Court bench said that its collegium was not a “search committee” and asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to submit a report on the status of the names that were reiterated for appointment as judges but were yet to be cleared by the Centre.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, announced the appointments via 'X'. "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint/transfer 8 Chief Justices of High Courts," he wrote.

The judges appointed as Chief Justices of various state high courts are as follows:

Justice Manmohan (currently Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher (currently Judge of Delhi High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait (Judge of Delhi High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji (Judge of Calcutta High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar (Judge of Bombay High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

Justice Tashi Rabstan (Judge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Justice K.R. Shriram (Judge of Bombay High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.