J-K polls: Apni Party issues notice to leader who announced support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam

SRINAGAR: The Apni Party on Saturday ordered its chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin to show cause after he announced support for National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam assembly segment.

Mohiuddin has been asked to clarify his remarks before the party leadership within 48 hours, "failing which disciplinary action will be taken".

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party founded in March 2020 is considered by itrs rivals as a B-team of the BJP.

"The Apni Party issued a show cause notice to its chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin for his purported remarks supporting Omar Abdullah," it said in a statement.

Mohiuddin has announced his support for Abdullah, who is contesting the assembly polls from Budgam.