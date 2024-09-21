Jharkhand-Bengal border reopened after 24-hour closure

The closure, which was scheduled to continue for three days, led to the stranding of thousands of trucks.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said in a post on X, "Mamata Banerjee caves in to the insurmountable pressure created by the consolidated efforts of @HMOIndia, @NHAI_Official, @MORTHIndia and the resilience of the People of Jharkhand who started agitating against her for blocking the vehicles going from Jharkhand to WB.

"Mamata Banerjee, now-a-days, has gotten into the habit of taking one step forward and going four steps backward. It started from the RG Kar incident, every step taken by her as an administrator and as TMC Supremo has backfired," the BJP leader said.