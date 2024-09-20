Bengal seals border with Jharkhand, thousands of heavy vehicles remain stranded

Earlier on August 4, the West Bengal CM had posted on X, “Just now, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren ji, and discussed with him the evolving flood situation. I discussed with him the case of sudden and huge release of water from Tenughat, which has already started flooding Bengal. I told him that Jharkhand waters have been flooding Bengal, and this is man-made! I requested him to please take care of this.”

Mamta, however, said that she has been monitoring the situation and has asked all the DMs concerned in South Bengal as well as in North Bengal, to be particularly vigilant and take proper care of the calamity situation in the next three to four days. They have been told to take all precautionary measures so that there is no untoward incident anywhere, she added.

According to Jharkhand officials, there was no prior information about closing the borders by West Bengal government.