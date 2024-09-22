Bihar floods: Trains cancelled, diverted in Bhagalpur; Ganga river exceeds danger mark in several districts

PATNA: Several trains were cancelled and many diverted as flood water touched the girder of a bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday, a statement said.

The Ganga River is flowing above the danger mark in several districts of Bihar, leading to significant flooding in Bhagalpur district.

Many areas have been inundated, with water entering the premises of numerous schools, colleges, and universities. Additionally, a portion of NH-80 has been washed away due to the rising water levels.

In a statement, the East Central Railway said that due to flood water touching the girder of bridge 195 between Sultanganj and Ratanpur stations, many trains have been cancelled and routes of several others passing through Jamalpur-Bhagalpur division diverted.