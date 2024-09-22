Outrage among Haridwar saints over Tirupati temple 'prasad' controversy

DEHRADUN: A shocking laboratory report revealing the use of fish oil and animal fat in the 'prasad' offered at Tirupati Balaji Temple has sparked widespread outrage among saints in Haridwar.

"This is a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma, not just limited to Andhra Pradesh, but across the entire nation," said Mahant Gyan Das, President of Akhara Parishad.

The saint community has demanded stringent action against those responsible. "The culprits should be hanged," said Acharya Narendra Giri, a prominent spiritual leader.

"If stringent action is not taken against those hurting Sanatan faith through Tirupati Balaji Temple's 'prasad', such elements will continue to gain emboldenment," warned Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahanirvani and head of Daksh Prajapati Temple. The controversy has left millions of Sanatan devotees across India "deeply hurt," Ravindrapuri added.

"Lord Vishnu Himself resides in Tirupati Balaji temple. Those involved in this conspiracy must be investigated," Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj stressed. In a letter to the Home Minister, Maharaj demanded a thorough CBI probe and public hanging of those found guilty. "This is a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma, and we will not tolerate it," Maharaj added.