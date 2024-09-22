Outrage among Haridwar saints over Tirupati temple 'prasad' controversy
DEHRADUN: A shocking laboratory report revealing the use of fish oil and animal fat in the 'prasad' offered at Tirupati Balaji Temple has sparked widespread outrage among saints in Haridwar.
"This is a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma, not just limited to Andhra Pradesh, but across the entire nation," said Mahant Gyan Das, President of Akhara Parishad.
The saint community has demanded stringent action against those responsible. "The culprits should be hanged," said Acharya Narendra Giri, a prominent spiritual leader.
"If stringent action is not taken against those hurting Sanatan faith through Tirupati Balaji Temple's 'prasad', such elements will continue to gain emboldenment," warned Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahanirvani and head of Daksh Prajapati Temple. The controversy has left millions of Sanatan devotees across India "deeply hurt," Ravindrapuri added.
"Lord Vishnu Himself resides in Tirupati Balaji temple. Those involved in this conspiracy must be investigated," Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj stressed. In a letter to the Home Minister, Maharaj demanded a thorough CBI probe and public hanging of those found guilty. "This is a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma, and we will not tolerate it," Maharaj added.
Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand, the chief of Niranjani Peeth, has made startling allegations regarding the recent controversy surrounding the famous Balaji temple.
"Approximately 900 million people in India follow the Balaji tradition. If such a conspiracy is hatched in this temple, it not only involves domestic conspirators but also foreign elements and individuals involved in terrorist activities," Swami Kailashanand told The New Indian Express.
In a bid to ensure purity and quality, he demanded that 'prasad' samples be collected from major temples across India, including iconic sites.
"Besides Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura, samples of prasad should also be taken from massive pilgrimage centers like Shirdi Sai Baba Temple," the leader said.
Mahant Ravindrapuri has called for the immediate dissolution of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, citing its alleged ignorance and ineffectiveness in managing the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
"The TTD Board has been completely oblivious to the concerns of the temple," Ravindrapuri told The New Indian Express. "I demand that the board be dissolved with immediate effect and a new Sanatan Raksha Board be constituted in its place."
Eminent saints, including Mahamandaleshwar Rupendra Prakash and Mahamandaleshwar Harichetanand, joined the chorus, stressing the need for Hindu leaders to take charge of protecting Sanatan Dharma.
"It's time for saints to lead the charge in safeguarding Sanatan values. Saints across the nation must unite and deliberate on this critical issue," said Rupendra Prakash.