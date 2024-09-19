Ghee used to make Tirupati laddoos had 'beef tallow': TDP cites lab report

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government triggered a massive political row on Thursday with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and TDP circulating a lab report to back the claim.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", "Lard" and "Fish Oil" in the given ghee sample.

The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16. However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the TTD.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, who served as chairman of TTD for four years, noted that Naidu's allegations had undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.