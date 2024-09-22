J&K polls: Prestige battle for Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal; tough fight from PDP, ex-NC colleague

GANDERBAL: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is facing a battle of prestige in his bid to reclaim the Ganderbal Assembly segment, considerd as a family bastion represented by three generations of his family.

After facing a loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla constituency, the former chief minister is leaving nothing to chance and has filed nominations from both Ganderbal and Budgam seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The importance of his re-election from Ganderbal, which he represented during his tenure as chief minister can be gauged from the emotional appeal he made to the people. While addressing a party meeting in Ganderbal he took off his cap and held it in his palms urging people to vote for him as his "honour lay in their hands". His father NC president Farooq Abdullah along with his sons Zahir and Zamir have been active in drumming up support for the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

When Omar Abdullah took on the mantle of the NC from his father in 2002, he contested the assembly polls from Ganderbal but was defeated by the PDP's Qazi Mohammad Afzal. He, however, wrested the seat from Afzal in the 2008 polls and went on to become the youngest chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, Omar Abdullah decided to leave Ganderbal and field Ishfaq Jabbar who was a new entrant to the NC. While Jabbar won the polls, he was expelled from the NC for anti-party activities in April 2023.