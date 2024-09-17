Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls phase 1: Seven districts to vote after a decade, 219 candidates in fray

The first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is set to take place on Wednesday, September 18. This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

In this initial phase, voting will cover 24 constituencies—16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu. According to the Election Commission, 219 candidates are contesting in this phase.

A total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote, including 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender individuals. Notably, 1.23 lakh youths aged 18 to 19 years, 28,309 persons with disabilities (PwDs), and 15,774 elderly voters above the age of 85 are among the eligible voters for this phase, as per an EC official.

To ensure a smooth electoral process, 14,000 polling staff will be deployed across 3,276 polling stations, including 302 urban and 2,974 rural stations. Each polling station will have a team of four election officials, including the Presiding Officer.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, has assured that comprehensive security arrangements are in place to facilitate a high voter turnout.