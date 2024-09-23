Amid raging row, Waqf Bill JPC gets 1.2 cr responses

NEW DELHI: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has reportedly received more than 1.2 crore email responses from across the country, both for and against the proposed Bill.

This comes amid campaigns launched by rival groups to muster support for their respective viewpoints on the draft law. Currently chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the JPC members, drawn from both Houses of Parliament, have met many times to elicit various suggestions on the Bill.

The JPC has also sought suggestions of stakeholders from all sections of the society through email and letters.

Sources said the recent JPC meeting was held on Thursday, where many Opposition members had heated arguments with the ruling party members who pitched for the Bill, citing various references in support of the proposed legislation.