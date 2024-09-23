Didi writes to Modi, says ‘DVC released water without consulting Bengal govt’

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi another letter on the flood situation in West Bengal, maintaining that Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released water from its reservoirs without consulting her government, inundating several districts.

Responding to Banerjee’s earlier letter to the PM, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil had said the state’s officials were informed at every stage about the release of water from the DVC reservoirs, which was essential to prevent a major disaster.

To which Banerjee said, “While the Hon’ble minister claims that the release from DVC dams was carried out by consensus and collaboration with the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee, including consultations with representatives of the government of West Bengal, I may respectfully disagree.”

“All the critical decisions are made unilaterally by representatives of the Central Water Commission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India without arriving at a consensus,” she said.

Banerjee claimed that sometimes water is released without any notice to the state and the views of her government are not honoured.