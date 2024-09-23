Drone deal with US on track, new semicon plant in Kolkata

It may be recalled that the US had approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to Indian military for around $4 billion in February. Out of these, 16 are for the Indian Air Force and 15 for the Navy. The salient feature of the drones is that these can operate in pin-drop silence and fly as close as 250 metres from the ground. According to reports, some more small details are to be worked out and both sides are likely to formally conclude the deal by next month.

As for the semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata, both Modi and Biden hailed it as a watershed arrangement.