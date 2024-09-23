Mpox in India: Kerala man tests positive for fast-spreading Clade 1b strain

NEW DELHI: India on Monday reported its first case of Mpox Clade 1b variant in Malappuram district in Kerala, officials sources confirmed. Clade 1b is the fast-spreading and severe viral strain that has been declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization.

The patient, a 38-year-old man, had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates and was admitted to the government medical college hospital after he tested positive for Mpox last week, officials said.

Official sources added that the patient, who is stable, has not been discharged from the hospital. “This is the first case of the current strain that led to the WHO declaring Mpox a public health emergency last month for a second time,” they said.

The state authorities are monitoring the situation and contract tracing all individuals who have come in contact with the patient, officials said.

Kerala’s health minister Veena George said those returning from abroad, if they have any symptoms, should inform the health department and seek treatment at the earliest.

“Isolation facilities have been established in all districts. Surveillance has been strengthened, including at airports,” she said.