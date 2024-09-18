Kerala man who returned from Dubai confirmed to have mpox

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old man in Edavanna in Malappuram was confirmed to have mpox, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday. The man is under observation at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. He had returned from Dubai a week ago.

The man sought treatment for high fever with visible symptoms of blisters on his body, prompting the authorities to send his samples for confirmation. Following the confirmation, the health department released a list of hospitals with treatment and isolation facilities in the state.

Airports across the country had increased surveillance earlier following an international alert. This case comes a few days after a 26-year-old man tested positive for mpox in Delhi.

The Kerala government had issued a standard operating procedure in 2022 when the state reported the first mpox case in the country.