Suspected Mpox infection reported from Malappuram in Kerala, samples sent for testing

MALAPPURAM: A suspected case of monkeypox infection has been reported from Malappuram district of Kerala after a man who recently returned from abroad showed symptoms of the disease.

A district health official said that the patient arrived in Kerala a few days ago and, after falling sick, was first admitted to a private hospital.

"From there he was admitted to the Manjeri Medical College. On suspecting that it might be a case of monkeypox, we sent his samples to the Kozhikode Medical College for testing. The results are awaited," the official said.

A new case of monkeypox (Mpox) was reported last week from the national capital after a 26-year-old resident of Haryana's Hisar tested positive for the virus and was admitted to Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital.

The Union Health Ministry had termed it an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards and said that it was not part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

The 26-year-old Hisar native tested positive for mpox virus of the West African clade-2, it had said.