RWAs oppose G.O. for stilt-plus-four construction, opposition guns for BJP

Yashvir Malik, convener of Haryana State HUDA Sector Confederation of which 287 RWAs of the state are members, said, "by allowing construction stilt-plus-four construction the BJP-led Government is trying to please the builder lobby. The RWAs will oppose the candidates of the BJP across the state and request not to vote for them."

Malik added that while this decision affects the whole state, ten districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Panipat, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Panchkula, Hisar and Amabla are most affected. He also said that approximately 7.25 lakh plots or house owners are affected by this decision of the government in these cities as it calculated around 25 lakh voters in 15 to 20 assembly segments.

"We have sent an e-mail to the EC, stating that the removal of embargo on the construction of S+4 floors in residential areas be put on hold. This notification is beyond the powers of the current caretaker government in the state and is clearly a big allurement for voters. The policy needs to be properly reviewed,’’ he said.

State President All Sector Residents Welfare Association, Kuldeep Vats said that re-implementing the policy of constructing four-storey buildings with stilt parking in HSVP sectors without developing infrastructure facilities is completely wrong.

"The association will strongly oppose this. This will strain our sewage, power, water and parking infrastructure and leave us in a mess especially in old sectors. At present, the drinking water and sewerage system in the sectors is completely in shambles. This problem is especially severe in the old sectors. Even after many years of sector demarcation by HSVP, the old and dilapidated drinking water and sewerage lines have not been upgraded according to the population density,’’ he said.

He added that, with this decision, the residents of the sector will have to face a lot of trouble for basic facilities.

Vats said that it is completely wrong to construct a stilt plus four storey building on a 10 meter road. The rule made on the common wall in the new policy will increase disputes among the people.

"Our demand is that, in view of the problems of public interest, this decision should be withdrawn. If the matter is not resolved soon, then the next strategy of the movement will be prepared by calling a state level meeting of the association,’’ he said.