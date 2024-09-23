Selja says she'll remain in Congress, dismisses talk of switch to BJP

NEW DELHI: "I am a Congressperson, I will remain a Congressperson", senior leader Kumari Selja asserted on Monday and dismissed talk of a possible switch to the BJP, accusing the ruling party of diverting attention from its own "failures" in Haryana.

Amid reports that she was disgruntled over ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls, Selja also dismissed talk of discord within the Congress ranks and said, "We will together form the government".

Asked about the BJP's recent overtures to her to join its ranks amid reports that she was discontented over ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress general secretary said that the BJP is probably more concerned; there are many things that go around within the party.

"We had worked to ensure the party's victory earlier in Lok Sabha and later also so that we strengthen the party on the ground, work for the people on the ground and taking that forward, we have to form a Congress government."

Selja said she would start her campaign for the polls in two to three days.

"Since I was silent they (the BJP) started talking but there is no such thing, they also know it, they were also doing politics but they know and everyone knows, Selja is a Congressi," she told PTI videos.

On whether the perception of disgruntlement would help the BJP, she said, "There is no such thing, we will together form the government."