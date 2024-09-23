Supreme Court to hear suo motu plea in RG Kar rape-murder case on October 1

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on October 1 a suo motu plea (a case initiated by the court on its own) following the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

During the brief mentioning on Monday, a lawyer for one of the parties urged the apex court to take it up for hearing next week. This was agreed by the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala, which said it would take up the batch of pleas on October 1. Earlier, the suo motu case was listed for hearing on September 27. "We will list it for hearing next Tuesday that is October 1," the CJI said.

The West Bengal government on September 16 told the Supreme Court that the Chief Minister has assured that if the junior doctors resume duties, no punitive or adverse action will be taken against them for their agitation over the RG Kar rape and murder case.

In the last hearing, the agitating junior doctors also informed the SC that they did not have any difficulty in resuming their duties provided confidence building measures are put in place, as was agreed upon between them and the CM on September 16. Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing for the junior doctors, said they will hold a general body meeting to discuss returning to work.