TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh questioned by CBI in RG Kar rape-murder case

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday in connection with its probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Senior CBI officials said Ghosh, the TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at their CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10:30 am.

“We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.

Ghosh is believed to have played “an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor,” he said.

The CBI also repeatedly summoned the inspector-in-charge of Ghola police station but he didn't turn up.

In addition, the CBI summoned the man who cremated the victim's body and the doctor who conducted her autopsy. The doctor, Apurba Biswas, is a Professor of the Forensic Medicine Department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.