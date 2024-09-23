TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh questioned by CBI in RG Kar rape-murder case
KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh appeared before CBI officers on Monday in connection with its probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Senior CBI officials said Ghosh, the TMC’s Panihati MLA, arrived at their CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 10:30 am.
“We had summoned him for questioning on the RG Kar hospital incident,” a CBI officer said.
Ghosh is believed to have played “an important role in arranging the hasty final rites of the deceased doctor,” he said.
The CBI also repeatedly summoned the inspector-in-charge of Ghola police station but he didn't turn up.
In addition, the CBI summoned the man who cremated the victim's body and the doctor who conducted her autopsy. The doctor, Apurba Biswas, is a Professor of the Forensic Medicine Department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
According to CBI sources, the investigating officers learnt some important information after questioning them.
Biswas said that he was pressured to conduct the autopsy and alleged that a former councillor threatened him, saying that the post-mortem must be completed as soon as possible or else there will be 'bloodshed' at the hospital.
The CBI learned from the man who cremated the body that TMC MLA Ghosh came to the crematorium that day and allegedly told him to complete the cremation as soon as possible.
The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.
Three people, including the former principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh, have been arrested in the case so far.