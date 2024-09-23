Will put pressure for restoration of J-K's statehood: Rahul Gandhi

SURANKOTE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the Congress would put pressure on the Centre if it failed to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after completion of the assembly elections.

He also claimed that the INDIA bloc had "broken the psychology" of Prime Minister Narendra after the Lok Sabha elections.

"This was the first time that a state was turned into a Union Territory in the country's history. Your democratic right was snatched. We have given priority to the demand for restoration of statehood," Gandhi said.

Speaking at an election rally in support of Congress-National Conference alliance candidates in the Surankote area of Poonch district, he further said, "If they fail to restore statehood after the elections, we will put pressure on them to ensure that your statehood is restored."