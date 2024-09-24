After Tirumala 'prasad' controversy, Uttarakhand temple committee tightens rules in state

DEHRADUN: Uttrakhand's Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) has decided to establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) for temple offerings, donations, and purchases, following the animal fat controversy surrounding Tirumala Temple's laddu Prasad.

"We must maintain the purity and dignity of temple offerings," said BKTC Chairperson Ajendra Ajay, after meeting with Food Safety and Drug Administration officials. This move affects 47 temples under BKTC's management, including Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams.

Uttrakhand's temple administration has gone into overdrive following the Tirumala Temple controversy. "We will take action against vendors selling prasad outside temple premises without valid food licenses and proper food storage," said Chief Executive Officer Thapliyal.

Food Safety and Drug Administration Deputy Commissioner GC Kandwal added, "We will verify the authenticity and validity of food licenses of suppliers providing prasad and bhog to temples."

In fact, around 50 lakh devotees visit Char Dham temples annually, making it one of the most significant pilgrimage destinations in the country. By introducing SOPs, BKTC hopes to ensure that the offerings made by these devotees are of the highest quality and purity.

Chairman Ajendra Ajay announced that precautionary measures are being taken, including investigations and sampling, following recent allegations of adulteration in the sacred offerings, or 'prasadam', at the revered Tirumala Temple.

"As a precautionary measure, we have ordered inquiries and sampling, and so far, no irregularities have come to light," Ajay stated. "With the issuance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), we will take strict action in this regard."