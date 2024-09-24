Set aside apprehensions about quality of Laddu Prasadam: EO to devotees

TIRUMALA: Shanti Homam, a purification ritual, was performed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama in the Yagashala of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala temple on Monday to restore the sanctity of Laddu Prasadams and other Naivedyams, along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the temple after the sacred event concluded, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao and additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said the holy ritual was performed to cleanse all sins and evils. As part of it, Vastu Suddhi and Kumbhajala Samprokshana were carried out by the Ritwiks. They appealed to the devotees to put aside their apprehensions and misconceptions about the quality of Laddu Prasadam and Naivedyams.

The rituals were held days after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that ghee adulterated with animal fat was used to prepare Srivari Prasadam during the previous YSRC government’s regime.