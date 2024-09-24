Infiltration threat to J'khand, Mamata govt not providing land to secure B'desh border: BJP leader Suvendu

BOKARO: Asserting that Bangladeshi infiltrators are a major concern for Jharkhand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not providing land to the BSF for fencing work due to her "appeasement politics".

Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, arrived in Jharkhand earlier in the day to take part in the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Dhanbad district.

"There are 72 places in West Bengal, where the Mamata Banerjee government did not provide land to the Border Security Force (BSF) to complete fencing along the international boundary with Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had urged her to provide land, but she didn't give plots only for vote bank and appeasement politics," Adhikari told reporters in Bokaro.

He claimed that the Bangladeshi infiltrators were "entering West Bengal through the unfenced areas and their population has risen to 35 per cent in the state."

"To protect Jharkhand and West Bengal from Bangladeshi infiltrators, a double engine government is required. The infiltrators are posing a big threat to Hindu society and tribals in Jharkhand," Adhikari said.

The term 'double engine' is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.