J'khand CM terms BJP's proposed women-centric scheme as 'election jumla'

CHATRA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP's proposed women-centric scheme, terming it as an 'election jumla' (rhetoric).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is BJP's election co-incharge in Jharkhand, on Tuesday said that the saffron camp would soon release a 150-point manifesto with a central focus on 'Gogo Didi' scheme for women in the state.

Sarna claimed that the proposed women-centric scheme would be better than the JMM-led government's Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY).

"I have heard that the opposition is contemplating a new scheme for women to counter our JMMSY. This is nothing but an election 'jumla'.

They (BJP) ruled the state for around 20 years but did not introduce such a scheme," Soren said, while addressing a government function - 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar Apke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) - in Chatra district.

On the occasion, the CM unveiled 702 projects worth around Rs 841 crore for Chatra and Koderma districts.

Soren said he wrote a letter to the prime minister on Monday, seeking his intervention in the release of the state's dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

Citing the letter, Soren said, "I have mentioned that if the Centre does not give the capital amount, it should provide interests. If we get the interest, we would be able to hike the monthly assistance amount under JMMSY from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000."

Many families in villages have to take loans from moneylenders for treatment of one's diseases or children's education due to poverty, he said.

"I promise that villagers will be empowered in such a way in the next five years that no family needs to take loans. In the coming five years, we will deliver Rs 1 lakh in every household," Soren said.

The CM said that the government is also working for the welfare of the farmers.

"Our government is buying paddy from the farmers. Now, we have decided to set up rice mills. Many rice mills will open in the state soon," he said.

Slamming the BJP over "dynastic politics", he said, "If we start counting the names of members of their family, they will run away."

He alleged that saffron party leaders are moving around Jharkhand and making an attempt to divide people in the name of caste, creed and religion.