JMM demands ‘level playing field’ during Assembly polls in Jharkhand

RANCHI: As the delegation of Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly Elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has written a letter to the ECI demanding level playing field for all parties. Meanwhile, both the ruling alliance and the opposition parties have unanimously demanded to conduct the polls in fewer phases to avoid any kind of manipulation during the elections.

Notably, the Election Commission team held a meeting with the representatives of the political parties of the state in Ranchi, which was attended by the representatives of all the parties to put forth their views.

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, in his letter has demanded to ensure that flying zone for the star campaigners of the ruling alliance does not get disrupted in the name of providing ‘safe’ flying zone for the opposition leaders.

“Ensuring a ‘Level Play Ground’ to all political parties is the basic principle of your job responsibility and hence, it is your responsibility to ensure that all political parties get equal opportunity for campaigning,” stated Bhattacharya in his letter, adding that by providing safe flying zone to our rival political parties, it should also be ensured that there is no hindrance in the flying zone and time of our star campaigners.