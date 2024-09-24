‘Lifestyle diseases increase in rural India’: NMC health survey

NEW DELHI: Hypertension and diabetes are some of the common lifestyle diseases seen in rural India according to a new survey conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Out of 4.61 lakh individuals surveyed, 17 per cent were found to be hypertensive. Additionally, 14.4 per cent of the 3,66,086 people screened for blood sugar levels were diagnosed with diabetes.

The survey also found 15 per cent of 57,940 children stunted, 10.5 per cent wasted, and 17.8 per cent underweight. Interestingly, five per cent of the children were found to be overweight.

The survey was carried out by around 500 medical colleges across 28 states and union territories, with 1,300 medical camps being held in villages as part of the village outreach program under the Family Adoption Programme (FAP) initiated by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC.

In the 2024 survey report for the first family adoption program, a total of 273,656 families, encompassing a population of 1,209,338 individuals adopted by medical students, were covered. Union Health Minister JP Nadda released the survey on the fourth anniversary of the NMC.

Additionally, both men and women underwent screening for their Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist-hip ratio.

The findings revealed that 12 per cent of women were underweight, while 24 per cent were classified as obese. For men, 12 per cent were found to be malnourished, and 22 per cent were identified as obese.