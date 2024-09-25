Himachal Pradesh mandates food vendors, eateries to display owners' names

The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government has directed food vendors and eateries throughout the state to prominently display the names and addresses of their owners to enhance transparency for customers.

This decision was made during a meeting of the state’s Urban Development and Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

To oversee the implementation of this order, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has constituted a seven-member committee that includes Ministers Vikramaditya Singh and Anirudh Singh.

During the meeting, Minister Vikramaditya Singh mentioned that regulations will also be introduced for hawkers, including the issuance of identity cards.

He also announced the same through a Facebook post. “In Himachal, every restaurant and fast food outlet will be required to display the owner’s ID to ensure that people face no difficulties. Instructions for this have been issued in the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation meeting held yesterday," Singh wrote in a Facebook post.

This initiative mirrors a similar mandate from the Uttar Pradesh government, which requires operators, proprietors, and managers of food and drink establishments to clearly display their names and addresses.

The food regulation measures from Himachal follows the controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu, where a lab report revealed that prashad served at the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh contained animal fats and fish oil.