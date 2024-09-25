J&K elections phase II: Over 54 per cent voter turnout till 5 PM

SRINAGAR: A voter turnout of 54 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The second phase of the assembly election will see over 2.5 million voters deciding the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats, including that of former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah.

Voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements, the officials said.

They said these assembly constituencies are spread over six districts—three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 65.57, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 62.91.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Khansahib at 58.2 percent. It was followed by Kangan at 56.55 and Chrar-i-Sharief at 55.04 per cent.

The lowest 7.40 percent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 11 am, they said.

Voter turnout stood at 10.22 percent after the first two hours of polling.