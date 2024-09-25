J&K Phase II Polls | NC-Congress vs BJP fight in Jammu seats

SRINAGAR: The stage is set for the second leg of the three-phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls on Wednesday. Tight security arrangements are in place and over 25.78 lakh voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates, including some bigwigs.

The Valley seats will see a multi-cornered contest, while in the Jammu region, the fight is mainly between the NC-Congress and the BJP.

Over 25 lakh voters consisting of 13 lakh males, over 12 lakh females and 53 third-gender electors are eligible to vote in the second phase. The voting will take place in six districts — Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal in the Valley and Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi hill districts in the Jammu region.

The polling will be held on 26 seats, including 15 in Valley and 11 in Jammu.

This is the first Assembly election in central Kashmir when there is no boycott and shutdown calls from any separatists and militants.

The prominent candidates in fray include National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam seats; J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra (Central Shalteng), J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Nowshera in Rajouri), Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari (from Chanapora in Srinagar).

The jailed cleric and former separatist Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati is contesting from two constituencies — Ganderbal and Beerwah.